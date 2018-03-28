Bloomberg: Air Force risks losing a third of F-35 buys without cost cuts

The U.S. Air Force may need to cut purchases of Lockheed Martin's (LMT -0.7% ) F-35 by a third if it is unable to find ways to reduce operations and support costs by as much as 38% over a decade, says an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg.

The shortfall would force the Air Force to cut 590 of the fighter jets from the 1,763 it plans to order, according to an assessment by the service's office charged with evaluating the F-35’s impact on operations and budgets.

The analysis does not represent anything close to a final decision, according to an Air Force spokesperson, but Bloomberg says it underscores the current and looming challenges of maintaining and operating the warplanes.