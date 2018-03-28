Argentina central bank holds policy rate at 27.25 percent

Argentina's central bank held its benchmark rate at 27.25% for the fourth consecutive time noting that high-frequency indicators suggested core inflation would remain high in March.

"The acceleration of inflation in recent months is transitory and is due to large increases in regulated prices and the rapid depreciation of the peso between December and February," the statement read.

The annual wage negotiations were resulting in salary increases consistent with the government's 2018 inflation target of 15%, and that its recent interventions in the foreign exchange market meant the peso was not expected to devalue further in the coming months.

Source: Investing.com