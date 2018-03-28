Baccarat bounce lifts Las Vegas casinos

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 7.68% Y/Y in February to $1.018B.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip jumped 11.4% to $603.5M during the month.

Downtown LV casino revenue was up 2.8% during the month.

Total slots revenue increased 4.2% to $605.M during the month off a win percentage of 6.65%.

Games and tables revenue was up 13.27% to $412.3M off a win percentage of 13.57%. Baccarat revenue soared 80% to $177.3M.

Las Vegas bookies took in more than $10.7M during the month off a handle of 2.6%. The tally falls short by a wide margin last year's mark of more than $20M.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related stocks: CZR, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.

Related ETF: BJK.