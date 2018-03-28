Nord Stream 2 gas link completes permitting for construction off Germany

German authorities approve the construction and operation of Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, completing the German offshore permitting process.

The approval clears the way construction of the section of the planned 55B cm/year gas pipeline from Russia that will pass through Germany's offshore Exclusive Economic Zone.

Permits still are awaited from Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, with the latter under pressure from Russia, the U.S. and the European Union on whether to allow the construction of the project near its coast.

A Danish veto would force Russia to find a new route for the pipeline and create uncertainty for Gazprom’s partners in the project including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany’s Uniper (OTC:UNPRF), Austria’s OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France’s Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).