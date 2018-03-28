Toyota sitting out the autonomous race to be first

A top Toyota (TM +0.9% ) exec made some interesting comments at the New York International Auto Show on the autonomous vehicle technology race taking place in the industry.

"Some competitors, not by name because there are several, they’re trying to race to be the first one to show autonomous driving. I’m not so sure what being first gets you," said Toyota U.S. sales exec Jack Hollis.

Hollis made it clear that customer safety will be the top priority at Toyota with autonomous vehicles.

"What’s going to happen is, when Toyota brings it out, we are going to be fully confident that every customer who wants to get into it can be 100 percent confident," he promises.

Toyota has been more conservative than some auto peers in AV, even before the fatal Uber self-driving car crash.