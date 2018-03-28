Ekso surrenders bulk of "exciting news" spike; shares down 15%

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO -14.6% ) is down on average volume. Shares have retraced the lion's share of the 43% spike on Monday after the company tweeted the pending release of "exciting news."

The only news it published since then was a press release yesterday about a partnership with the nonprofit National Stroke Association aimed at increasing awareness of its exoskeleton technology for stroke rehabilitation.

Investors appear less excited about the partnership than the company.

Previously: Ekso Bionics up 16% on "exciting news" (March 26)