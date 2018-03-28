Citi goes to Neutral on Viacom, sees 50-50 chance of CBS deal

Citigroup has upgraded Viacom to Neutral from Sell, and is putting 50-50 odds on the prospect that the company will recombine with CBS (CBS -0.4% ).

If they did, analyst Jason Bazinet expects to see a 10% premium for Viacom in a scenario where CBS is worth $51/share and VIAB worth $34. VIAB is down 0.3% today to $30.63; CBS stock is at $52.15.

Without the deal, he still believes CBS is worth $71 and VIAB worth $26. He has a price target on VIAB raised to $30 from $26. (h/t Bloomberg)