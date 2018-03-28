Tough times for Tesla bondholders

Tesla (TSLA -7.2% ) bondholders are getting burned even further following the credit downgrade by Moody's, notes Barron's Randall Forsyth.

The yield gap between Tesla's bonds issued last August and comparable Treasurys has widened to 481 bps from the original 320 bps spread. That puts holders at a double-digit principal loss if they need to liquidate today.

Forsyth thinks the bond issue made little sense for Tesla from the start, pointing out the inability for the company to deduct interest due to tax-loss carryforwards and the "sky-high" valuation on its stock (which could have been sold to raise funds).

In a separate article, Financial Times observes that Tesla is clear to use the Gigafactory to secure new financing. "If Tesla truly gets into trouble, bondholders may find the company mortgaging its battery factory to raise debt that ranks ahead of them," warns FT.