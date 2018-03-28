Takeda's announced run at Shire a stretch say analysts

John Carroll reports that Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPYY) announcement that it is mulling a run at orphan disease outfit Shire plc (SHPG +14.6% ) has some sell-siders wondering if a reasonable deal is possible considering the $50B+ probable takeout valuation.

Bernstein's Ronny Gal says Takeda likely announced its intentions in order to start a dialogue with shareholders over the financing. The combined debt of the two companies is $22B with EBITDA of $11B. Takeda could finance a $170/share bid ($52B) with $24B in cash and $28B in equity, paying more than its current market cap and giving Shire stockholders a 40% stake in the combined company. Gal adds that most Shire shareholders will sell at a 20 - 25% premium but would want to limit their exposure to Takeda after the deal.

Credit Suisse's Fumiyoshi Sakai is surprised at the potential size of the transaction considering Takeda's recent history of relatively modest bolt-on acquisitions.

Jeffries' Peter Welford says the transaction would be more akin to a merger than an acquisition considering the comparable market caps and the need for a major capital raise.

Another factor is Shire's ongong integration with Baxalta which adds complexity to any deal.