Turner chief speaks on content rights at DOJ/AT&T trial

Midday break at the DOJ v. AT&T (NYSE:T) trial, where Turner CEO John Martin has been testifying today, and the subject has turned to the mechanics of distribution.

The government has pressed for metrics on the popularity of Turner's content, particularly whether it's a "must-have" for distributors, and Judge Richard Leon seemed surprised to hear what's been paid for sports rights, The Washington Post's Brian Fung says -- noting Leon was "gobsmacked" to hear Turner pays more than $1B each year to the NBA.

AT&T's cross examination started with two ideas, Fung says: A vertical AT&T/Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) combination would pose as much of a threat as when Time Warner still owned Time Warner Cable, and that Turner wants services like Sling (whose president Warren Schlichting appeared on Monday and Tuesday) to survive.