Realized equity volatility highest in 2 years

The S&P 500 has moved more than 1% in 20 sessions over the last two months vs. a total of 10 such moves in the prior 12 months before that (via Michael Batnick).

With rising volatility, exotic ETFs are seeing increased volumes, most notably inverse leveraged technology products. Volumes for funds like the 3x short Nasdaq 100 is touching multi-year highs, with investors betting on both sides of the trade.

“One theory for SPY and VXX’s lack of heightened volume might be that the very big fish aren’t worried or are already hedged, and that the sort of mid-sized institutional crowd is playing this,” says Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas. “It’s the quick buck trading group.”

