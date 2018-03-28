Edmunds expects 3% increase in March U.S. auto sales

Edmunds expects U.S. auto sales to increase 3.0% to 1.597M units in March. The research firm estimates a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.9M for the month.

"Healthy first-quarter numbers indicate the industry is on solid ground, but that doesn't mean we can expect another banner year for new car sales," says Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell.

Edmunds forecasts retail SAAR will come in at 13.3M vehicles in March 2018, with fleet transactions accounting for 21..4% of total sales.

March has one extra selling day than a year ago.

