Buy ratings stacking up this week for Comcast on OTT prospects

Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) having one of its better days in a 2018 where it's down 17.6% YTD; shares are up 1.5% today with a few new Buy ratings stacking up.

This week, HSBC and Jefferies added Buys and MoffettNathanson has listed a Buy rating today.

Meanwhile, Buckingham goes to Buy, saying "We are skeptical that the Sky bid is just a gambit to pressure to acquire Fox’s and or Disney’s respective 30% interests in streaming service Hulu," and expressing that successfully nabbing Sky (SKYAY +0.3% ) could be a "major building block for a global streaming business." (h/t Bloomberg)

That echoes sentiment that Craig Moffett expressed earlier this month: “Sky brings with it a trove of exclusive content and rights that could be the basis of an OTT service with a genuine moat, capable of rivaling Netflix itself."

Buckingham has a price target of $55 on CMCSA, implying 65% upside.