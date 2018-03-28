Oil majors reportedly interested in Algeria offshore drilling

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -2% ), Total (TOT +0.1% ), Eni (E -0.8% ) and Statoil (STO -0.9% ) have expressed interest in helping Algeria start offshore drilling, the CEO of the country’s state energy firm Sonatrach reportedly says.

Sonatrach has launched seismic studies near the coastal cities of Oran and Bejaia to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential and setting up offshore drilling plans, the CEO also says.

Algeria has struggled to attract foreign energy investment because of tough terms and bureaucracy, but the government has been drafting amendments to the energy law to introduce more incentives for investors.