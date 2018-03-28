GoDaddy migrates to Amazon Web Services in multiyear partnership

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has migrated most of its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services in a multi-year deal.

As part of the deal, AWS will sell some GoDaddy products like Managed WordPress and GoCentral for domain and website management.

GoDaddy won’t migrate the 75M domains it manages to AWS.

GoDaddy shares are down 1% as the tech sector goes on a wild ride thanks to an Axios report about President Trump’s private plans for Amazon.

