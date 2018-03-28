Morgan Stanley prefers Associated British Foods over Inditex

Morgan Stanley lifts Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY, [ASBFF]]) to an Overweight rating due to the low valuation it says is being applied to the Primark business in comparison to Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY).

"We see AB Foods and Inditex as the ‘quality’ names in our coverage universe. Both have sold off significantly in recent months, but we believe that it is AB Foods, rather than Inditex, where this has created a buying opportunity... we think profits at Primark are likely to inflect positively [over the next 12 months], whereas we see no sign of the foreign exchange headwinds that are hampering Inditex abating."