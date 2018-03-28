Analyst says not to panic about potential Trump, Amazon "collision course"

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives says investors shouldn’t panic even if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is on a collision course with President Trump.

Ives, from a note titled "Trump and Amazon on a Collision Course? Worries Now an Overhang on the Stock": “While it’s now a hand holding time for Amazon given this new regulatory potential threat, we believe the reality of these worries altering the company’s business model and future tax structure are low and we would be buyers of the name on weakness.”

Ives notes that Trump has posted negative comments about Amazon on Twitter before, so the new reports aren’t surprising.

The analyst reiterates a “highly attractive” rating for Amazon and a $1,850 price target, a 24% upside to yesterday’s close.

Amazon shares are down 3.9% .

