Popular mutual funds suffer hit from Facebook

Having a big chunk of Facebook in a mutual fund has been a good idea for years, but lately not so much.

Will Danoff's $129.6B Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) is off 6.4% since Facebook's troubles began mid-month. He has nearly 7% of his fund's assets in the stock.

Also suffering hits thanks to big Facebook positions (though none as large as Danoff's): Invesco American Franchise (MUTF:VAFAX), Edgewood Growth (MUTF:EGFFX), T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth (MUTF:TRBCX), and MFS Growth (MUTF:MFEGX).

Source: Bloomberg's Charles Stein