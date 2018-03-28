Dana CEO appeals to GKN shareholders

There's a full-court press out from Dana (DAN -0.3% ) on why GKN Driveline shareholders should accept the merger offer from the company.

A couple of the points made by Dana CEO James Kamsickas are posted below.

"The Dana and GKN Driveline combination clearly offers superior value to GKN shareholders. It establishes the largest global supplier of vehicle drive systems, and creates a business that is able to capitalize on the once-in-a-generation opportunity of vehicle electrification."

"The GKN Driveline business is positioned to thrive and reach its full potential as a global leader in the combination with Dana. This is in contrast to an alternative that lacks long-term commitment to the GKN Driveline business."

"There is significant upside potential in the Dana share price. Dana is currently trading at a 22 percent discount to broker price targets, and we have recently upgraded our 2018 sales expectations based on improving market conditions and acquisition integration success. This is all before factoring in the benefits of the combination. GKN shareholders have the opportunity to share in this upside."

Source: Press Release