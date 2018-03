Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCTZF, OTCPK:TCEHY) president sold 1M shares of the company at a 5.4% premium to Wednesday’s closing price.

Martin Lau sold the shares at an average price of about $55.35 each and reduced his stake from 0.49% to 0.48%.

Last week, Tencent shareholder Naspers sold a 2% stake for $9.8B, the first time it reduced its stake in nearly two decades. Tencent lost over $51B in market value in two days due to the news.

