DRDGold approves Sibanye-Stillwater asset exchange deal

Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBGL -1.6% ) proposal to exchange some of its assets for a 38% stake in DRDGold (DRD -3.8% ), with an option to buy another 12.1% of the mid-tier miner's shares, is approved by DRD shareholders.

DRD says the transaction, valued at 1.3B rand (~$110M), nearly doubles its gold reserves, cuts overhead unit costs through increased production and ends the company’s single asset operating risk.

SBGL says the assets it is transferring have probable gold mineral reserves of 3.82M oz., and while it plans to retain long-term exposure to the West Rand tailings retreatment project South Africa, it plans to leave development to DRD.