Samsung invests $7B in Chinese NAND fab

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will invest $7B over three years to double its NAND flash memory production capacity in China.

A second line will be added to its Xi’an fab in inland Shaanxi province, which will bring monthly capacity to the equivalent of 220K 300mm silicon wafers by 2020.

Western Digital (WDC -1.8% ) recently decided to invest $4.7B over three years into a NAND JV with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY).

Other NAND leaders: Micron (MU -1.5% ), Intel (INTC -3.5% ), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL).

Previously: NAR: Western Digital investing $4.68B in Toshiba JV (March 9)