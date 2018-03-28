India cuts potash subsidy by 10% in move that could hurt imports

Global potash producers Nutrien (NTR -2.5% ) and Mosaic (MOS -2.8% ) are lower after India's cabinet votes to slash subsidies for potash-based fertilizer by more than 10% for the next fiscal year beginning April 1.

India’s imports are estimated to have jumped more than 12% to 4.6M metric tons in the 2017-18 fiscal year, but could fall in the next year due to the lower subsidy, says an official with the country’s top potash importing firm.

Contracts signed by India and China are considered global benchmarks, and are closely watched by other potash buyers such as Malaysia and Indonesia.