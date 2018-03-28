Arris covers Ruckus opportunity, M&A prospects at investor day

At the Arris (ARRS -1.6% ) investor day, executives explored the new addressable market open to it after its acquisition of the Ruckus Wireless business and said for M&A it would look to ways to broaden its connectivity market.

“We’re looking for opportunities that are near-adjacencies to what we’ve in today, things that logically build on top of the businesses that we’re in, so it’s easier to get synergies,” said CEO Bruce McClelland.

“One-plus-one equals more than two ... We’re looking at things that are accretive to the business going forward.”

Areas that might qualify for expansion via acquisition are enterprise, security, and traditional infrastructure, McClelland said.

The company expects a transition to 802.11ax that could drive secular upgrades into areas Ruckus has covered, as well as increasing needs in the enterprise IoT market (where it plans to consolidate the physical layer across networks to support a fragmented group of standards).

