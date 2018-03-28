Massachusetts dumps Northern Pass for competing hydro contract

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and its largest utilities say they have revoked their offer to buy a large amount of hydropower from Eversource's (ES -0.2% ) Northern Pass power line project.

Instead, the state is finishing contract negotiations with the competing New England Clean Energy Connect project under development by Avangrid's (AGR +0.3% ) Central Maine Power Co.

Northern Pass is still working on an appeal for a permit in New Hampshire, but the project is now without a clear buyer; ES says it understands Massachusetts' decision, "given the status of the New Hampshire permitting process."

For its part, the New England Clean Energy Connect project, which crosses from Quebec into western Maine, still needs a final permit from regulators in Maine.