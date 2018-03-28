Air Products merits bullish view from BMO analysts

Air Products & Chemicals (APD -0.2% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a $195 price target at BMO Capital, which cites four key catalysts supporting the bullish case for owning the stock.

The firm says APD has $9B-$10B of financial flexibility it can put to work towards either large-scale projects, buying customer air separation units, and could return cash to shareholders, although this ranks low on the priority list.

APD has multiple large scale projects already in its pipeline, which should result in solid earnings growth, and the Chinese market may have "turned the corner," perhaps seeing low-to-mid single-digit pricing growth.

Finally, the pending merger of Praxair and Linde gives APD an opportunity to buy certain assets at reasonable prices, BMO believes.