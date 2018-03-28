Same-store sales impress at GameStop

GameStop (NYSE:GME) reports same-store sales increased 12.2% in Q4 to beat the consensus estimate for a 10.6% gain.

Hardware sales increased 45% during the quarter, while collectible sales were up 23%.

Gross margin was 29.3% of sales vs. 31.7% expected and 33.1% a year ago.

CEO update: "We have three core profitable businesses; Video Games, Collectibles, and Technology Brands. Moving forward over the next year, we plan to pause on investing in additional new businesses or acquisitions and focus on the fundamentals of improving the businesses that we already have. I believe focusing on the basics of retail operational excellence across the organization will maximize our free cash flow, improve our performance and, ultimately, deliver returns for our shareholders."

Looking ahead, the company expects to report FY19 revenue of $8.84B vs. $8.84B consensus and EPS of $3.45 vs. $3.45 consensus.