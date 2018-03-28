Supreme Court appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline 'showboating,' Notley says

Alberta Premier Notley says the decision by Burnaby, B.C., to take its fight over the Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to Canada's Supreme Court is showboating.

"He’s going to showboat all he wants," Notley says of Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan, who says the city will ask the high court for leave to appeal the lower court ruling that dismissed a challenge to the National Energy Board's decision that cleared the way for KMI to bypass local bylaws during pipeline construction.

"I’m sure every single lawyer who has given him advice has told [the mayor] they don’t have any hope of succeeding," Notley says.