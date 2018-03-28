pSivida acquires Icon Biosciences, to rename as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) acquires privately held Newark, CA-based Icon Bioscience for what appears to be $55M. The transaction will be financed via a $35M equity investment by EW Healthcare Partners plus a debt facility up to $20M provided by SWK Holdings.

EW and another unnamed investor have the option to invest another $25.5M.

Icon's lead drug is DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for the treatment of postoperative after eye surgery.

The combined company will do business as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and will list under the symbol "EYPT" effective April 2.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, March 29, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the deal.