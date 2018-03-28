Larry Summers leaving LendingClub board

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) announces Larry Summers is leaving the board, while Susan Athey has joined effective March 22, 2018.

Athey is a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and has had a distinguished career as one of the nation's top economists.

"It's been a privilege to work with my fellow board members and with the LendingClub management team over the last six years," Summers says. He adds, "I would like to welcome Susan to the board as she brings her expertise to this innovative technology-driven credit marketplace that continues to break new ground in financial services."

Source: Press Release