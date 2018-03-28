Progress Software +4% on Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares pop 4% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $93M to $96M (consensus: $94.74) and EPS from $0.51 to $0.53 (consensus: $0.52).

FY18 guidance has revenue of $399M to $404M (consensus: $403.8M) and EPS from $2.36 to $2.41 (consensus: $2.34).

Key metrics: FCF, $31.6M; cash and equivalents, $167.5M; DSO, 51 days.

Listen to the earnings call at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release

