Strike disruption may cut revenues at Rio Tinto's IOC, support pellet demand

Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Iron Ore Company of Canada likely will suffer from strike action by workers at the mining and pellet complex in Labrador City after the United Steelworkers rejected the company's offer, Platts reports.

The strike is expected to "adversely affect the revenue of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation as its income is entirely dependent on the sale of iron ore products by IOC," the company says.

The iron ore pellet market already is tight, after pellet premiums for blast furnace grade rose to a headline $58/dry metric ton from ~$45/dmt in 2017.