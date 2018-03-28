Morgan Stanley knew of a top broker's abusive past, but took no action - NYT

Douglas E. Greenberg is one of Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) top financial advisers, but has a troublesome past with a long record of abusive behavior and professional misconduct, according to a story in The New York Times. Despite knowledge of Greenberg's past, the bank's management has taken no action until recently.

The bank put Greenberg on “administrative leave pending further review of this situation,” according to a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman.

Greenberg's past includes allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and criminal mischief, among other offenses, according to the story.