Heron Therapeutics -6% on public stock offering

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 6% lower after hours on news it's launching a public stock offering.

The company will offer $125M in shares at $25-$26 each, Bloomberg says; shares had closed at $27.50 today and are quoting at $25.85 in postmarket trade.

Net proceeds will be used for the commercial launch of HTX-011 (if approved by FDA), commercialization and marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti, ongoing and future clinical trials, preclinical development work, other development activities and other general purposes.

Joint book-runners for the offering are Jefferies, Cowen and Evercore ISI.