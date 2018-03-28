Stocks drift lower as big tech names extend slide

Stocks extended yesterday's losses in choppy trading, as technology shares (-0.9%) continue to struggle and continuing to drag on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index as Amazon, Netflix and Apple fell by a respective 4.4%, 4.9% and 1.1%.

The selling in Amazon followed an Axios report that Pres. Trump would like to change the company's tax treatment, alleging that it has gotten a free ride from taxpayers, although the White House later said no specific actions regarding Amazon were being considered at the moment.

The energy sector (-2%) sank alongside the price of crude oil after U.S. crude stockpiles increased by 1.6M barrels last week, with WTI May crude futures slipping 1.3% to $64.38/bbl.

Today's top performers were defensive groups such as health care (+0.5%), consumer staples (+1.4%) and telecom services (+1.6%); the financial sector, which had been battered earlier, finished +0.2%.

Treasury prices were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield edging a basis point lower to 2.78% while the two-year yield gained 2 bps to 2.29%, reducing the 2s10s spread to 49 bps, its lowest level since 2007.