DocuSign files for $100M IPO

DocuSign (Private:ESIGN) files for an IPO of up to $100M.

The company wants to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “DOCU.”

Financials: Revenue totaled $250.5M in the FY ending January 31, 2016 and $381.5M the following year, a 52% growth Y/Y. Net loss fell from $122.6M to $115.4M in the same period.

Recode reported last week that the IPO filing was coming with the IPO expected in Q2 or Q3.

DocuSign was last valued at around $3B during private funding.

