ADM examined by German tax office over legacy trading earnings

German tax officials are examining Archer Daniels Midland's (NYSE:ADM) activities in the country over a five-year period, Reuters reports.

The audit is said to include the use of futures and options by the German office in emissions, coal and electricity markets as well as its grains and freight desks; ADM calls the move routine audit, although ADM could face unforeseen liabilities.

The audit has been complicated by the departure of several senior trading officials from ADM’s German operations in previous years, and as a result ADM could have to pay more tax on billions of dollars of turnover, according to the report.