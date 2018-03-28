PVH +3% after strong Q4 results, upside guidance

PVH Inc. (NYSE:PVH) +3.3% after-hours as it easily tops expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues and issues strong guidance.

PVH attributes the strong momentum to its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, which tallied respective Q4 revenue increases of 23% and 22% Y/Y.

For Q1, PVH expects EPS of $2.20-2.25 vs. $1.97 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues gaining 15% Y/Y to ~$2.29B vs. $2.15B consensus.

For FY 2019, the company sees EPS of $9.00-$9.10 vs. $8.90 consensus, with revenues rising 7% to ~$9.54B vs. $9.26B consensus.

PVH projects revenue to rise ~9% (7% on a constant currency basis) for the Calvin Klein brand and gain ~8% (4% on a constant currency basis) for the Tommy Hilfiger brand, while revenue for the Heritage Brands business is expected to come in relatively flat.