Discovery paid CEO Zaslav $42.3M in 2017

In its proxy statement filed this evening, Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) indicates that CEO David Zaslav got a pay raise to $42.25M in 2017, up from a prior-year $37.2M.

His base salary was flat at $3M, and stock awards near flat at $14.99M. But option awards increased to $15.6M from $11.1M.

Also receiving a pay bump was Bruce Campbell, chief development, distribution and legal officer, to $7.76M from $6.67M.

Meanwhile, former Chief Financial Officer Andrew Warren got $2.93M (slightly down from 2016) and new CFO Gunnar Widenfels received $6M; former Chief Commercial Officer Paul Guagliardo got $5.98M vs. a prior-year $4.65M; and Jean-Briac Perrette (president and CEO of Discovery Networks International) saw his pay declined to $8.23M from 2016's $11.59M.