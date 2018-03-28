Dish Network gives Ergen 41% pay raise for 2017

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Chairman Charlie Ergen saw his pay get bumped 41% last year, though from a smaller base than many other media executives.

In its proxy statement, Dish says Ergen received $2.45M in total compensation in 2017. Base salary was flat at $1M, but new option awards of $654,033 added to the total, as did a bump up in other compensation to $786,021.

President and CEO W. Erik Carlson saw his pay fall to $1.52M, from 2016's $3.85M, as option awards were cut to $654,033 (same as Ergen's) from a previous $3.175M. And CFO Steven Swain's pay was bumped to $887,646 from 2016's $551,284.

Among other named executives, Jeffrey McSchooler (executive VP, engineering and broadcast) received $2.09M; Vivek Khemka (executive VP and chief technology officer) got $1.25M; and Thomas Cullen (executive VP, corporate development) received $1.18M.