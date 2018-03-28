Concho's pricey RSP Permian purchase gets thumbs down from investors

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) finished at the day's biggest loser on the S&P 500 with an 8.7% loss, as investors rejected its $9.5B purchase of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) as too pricey.

CXO is paying a sizable premium for RSP, according to estimates by Jefferies analysts, purchasing its assets for $76K/acre, significantly higher than in other recent deals in the Permian in which prices were ~$40K/acre or less.

But many analysts still like the deal; RBC's Scott Hanold, saying the 29% premium paid for RSP shares was reasonable, partly because of the deal's synergies.

Williams Capital's Gabriele Sorbara thinks the deal makes sense, as CXO expands its position in the Permian Basin by adding contiguous acreage.

"If one considers the importance of scale/scope in a currently labor and service constrained Permian basin. this represents a long-term significant strategic advantage," Simmons analysts say.

Bloomberg's Liam Denning sees broader implications for the crude oil market in the deal, saying "Even if Concho ends up having overpaid with its stock, if a less-fragmented Permian yields a more efficient one, then it would take shale's competitive challenge to the likes of OPEC to another level."