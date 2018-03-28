Lagging share prices for miners seen as bearish sign for gold

Gold mining stocks have lagged the precious metal itself over the past year, which is causing concern about bullion’s ability to keep rising, WSJ reports.

Gold is up 1.4% so far this year while the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index has fallen 7%; gold mining stocks tend to be more volatile than gold itself but miners typically experience larger losses when the gold price is falling and overshoot when prices rally.

The current deviation from that trend is a worrying development for investors who are bullish on gold, as it suggests metal prices might not keep rising as interest rates increase, WSJ reports.

Another concern is that gold, a haven for investors during market turbulence, is struggling: April Comex gold fell 1.3% today to settle at $1,324.20/oz. for its lowest finish in a week.

