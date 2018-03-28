In another privacy move, Facebook ending Partner Categories

Building on its earlier announcement on an overhaul of privacy settings, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says it will wind down Partner Categories, meaning it will stop using third-party data providers to offer ad targeting directly on the platform.

Facebook has used data from aggregators like Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) and Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) to supplement its own data set, meaning advertisers could draw on a rich pool of their own data, Facebook's data and that of third parties to reach targets with extremely high accuracy.

But in a new risky environment after the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, Facebook is cutting off its relationship with datasets that are difficult to control.

The decision wouldn't have had an impact on the outcome of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And Facebook will still use those third parties to help with ad measurement though Recode reports the company is re-evaluating that practice as well.

In today's action after a rough couple of weeks, Facebook shares closed up 0.5% .

