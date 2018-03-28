Boeing says hit by cyberattack but production not affected

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it was hit by a "limited intrusion of malware" that affected “a small number" of systems but remedies were applied and production was not affected, and says certain media reports on the disruptions were “overstated and inaccurate."

The Seattle Times reported Boeing was hit by the WannaCry computer virus this morning, prompting fears the attack could cripple vital airline production equipment, and that the company's chief engineer of commercial airplane operations sent out an "all hands on deck" memo warning that the virus was spreading rapidly and could hit systems handling aircraft software.

The assembly lines potentially affected by the software problem included those of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner North Charleston, S.C., and the 777X Composite Wing Center, according to the report.