U.S. Judge Richard Leon is warning attorneys for the DOJ and AT&T (NYSE:T) to speed up the trial over its proposed merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) or risk missing the June 21 deadline to complete the transaction.

The U.S. government opposes the $85B deal, arguing that it would hurt consumers because AT&T, which owns DirecTV, would have more leverage to raise prices by owning Time Warner's Turner networks.

Previously: Turner chief speaks on content rights at DOJ/AT&T trial (Mar. 28 2018)