Sanctuary law and the California economy

"My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies," according to a tweet from President Trump.

The DOJ has previously tried a mix of political and financial pressure against sanctuary cities, threatening to cut off grants or remove ICE agents unless they agree to identify and hold suspected immigration offenders.

ETFs: NAC, PCK, PCQ, PZC, VCV, MCA, NKX, BFZ, MUC, CMF, MYC, EVM, NCA, CCA, AKP, CEV, EIA, PWZ, BJZ, NBW, NXC, NCB