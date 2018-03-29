UK consumers turn more confident in March: GfK

GfK firm survey reveals Britain consumer confidence index at -7, hitting a 10-month high as wage increase outstrips cooling inflation, high levels of employment along with low-interest rates and action on Brexit deal.

The survey of 650 firms showed the balance of companies reporting a rise in output at +8 percent, down from +20 percent in the three months to February, but growth was expected to pick up in the second quarter, the CBI said.

The Bank of England said last week it expected heavy snowfall in February and March meant overall economic growth would a bit slower than it had previously forecast.

Source: Investing.com