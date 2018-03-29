One year until Brexit

The countdown until Brexit Day has begun, with only a year until the U.K. leaves the EU on March 29, 2019.

European leaders have agreed to a transition deal, which extends Britain's de-facto membership until the end of 2020, but there are still several outstanding difficulties.

Those include how the U.K. can leave the single market and customs union, but maintain full economic access, frictionless trade and no physical border in Ireland.

