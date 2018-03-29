Activist investor Brigade urges Kindred shareholders to reject Humana deal

In a statement, activist investor Brigade Capital Management reiterates that Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) shareholders should vote NO regarding the company's proposed merger with Humana (NYSE:HUM).

Brigade says the company's press release yesterday misled investors by saying the Delaware court "denied all of the relief Brigade sought." The court granted its motion that shareholders be given more time to vote on the transaction. Shareholders will be able to cast their votes from 10:00 am ET this morning until Thursday, April 5 during which they can review new disclosures that Brigade says Kindred inserted after Brigade informed the court about material misstatements in the prior proxy materials. Other key points Brigade wants shareholders to consider:

Glass Lewis agrees that shareholders should vote NO.

International Shareholder Services (ISS) believes the board could have negotiated a better deal citing the lack of a premium offered to stockholders.

Serious conflicts of interest were not properly managed. A Kindred director who is a senior advisor to joint acquirer TPG was given full access to board minutes and transaction details.

The board never attempted to secure a higher price after CMS failed to finalize a more restrictive reimbursement scheme which significantly improved the company's prospects.

