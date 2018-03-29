Camping World Holdings amends credit facility terms

Camping Word (NYSE:CWH) announces that it has entered into a third amendment to its credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and the other parties.

The revisions include reducing the interest rate by 25 basis points with a reduction in the applicable interest margin to 1.75% from 2.00% per annum and increasing the term loan facility by $250M to a principal amount of $1.19B.

The company says the proceeds from the incremental add-on to the credit agreement are expected to be used to fund future dealership acquisitions and expand its retail platform.

CWH +3.45% premarket to $31.53.

Source: Press Release